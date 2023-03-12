A senior police constable was found hanging at a Battalion camp in Assam’s Cachar district on March 12.



The constable was found hanging inside a room at the 6th Assam Police Battalion camp in Cachar's Kathal area, according to sources.



The deceased has been identified as Biplab Chakraborty, a resident of Cachar district.

Chakraborty's colleagues informed to higher authorities, who in turn informed the police upon discovering the body hanging inside the room.

The police showed up at the camp and recovered the body of the jawan.

After that, the body was taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be ascertained the reason behind Chakraborty's extreme step.

The police have launched a probe into the incident to ascertain whether it was suicide or murder.

Earlier, in Tinsukia district, a jawan took his own life by shooting himself with his service weapon.

Sources claimed that Ashok, a jawan, was working at Doom Dooma ARC where he killed himself in his room.

It is still unknown why the jawan took the extreme step of shooting himself in the camp.

The body of the jawan was taken to Tinsukia Common Medical clinic for post-mortem.



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