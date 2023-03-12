The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has accused the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha of viciously attacking their party’s general secretary, in-charge of West District, Tashi Gyatso Bhutia on March 11.

SDF functionary Tashi Gyatso Bhutia was grievously injured during an attack by unidentified miscreants at Daragaon, Tadong near the party office.

According to SDF spokesperson JB Darnal, the alleged assault with iron rods and sharp weapons on Tashi took place at around 4.30 am and is in continuation to similar attacks on SDF leaders.

"The political violence in Sikkim has reached its peak. There is no security of the lives and properties of people. Yesterday a seminar was held at Gangtok regarding rising political violence but today, a vicious attack was made on Tashi Gyatso in an attempt to murder him," said Darnal.

"Our SDF workers and leaders are being continuously attacked all over Sikkim since 2019. The attacks have intensified after the SKM foundation day this year. The SDF strongly condemns the attack on our West Sikkim general secretary (in-charge) and other workers," said the SDF spokesperson.

"What does these almost daily attacks on SDF workers mean? Is the ruling party afraid of SDF or have accepted that it will lose in coming election? So far the administration has not taken any action against those who are attacking our SDF workers with impunity. This has emboldened such miscreants to attack more viciously without any fear of law. We urged the Governor and the administration to take strong action against such miscreants," said Darnal.

Tashi sustained serious injuries and is presently under treatment at STNM Hospital. He is the SDF general secretary in-charge for West Sikkim.



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