A youth on a bike reportedly rammed into a police constable while on vehicle check duty in the Jogighopa area on Bongaigaon on December 24.

As per reports, the transport department and the police were conducting raids against the bikers, drunken motorists and violators of traffic rules when the incident took place.

A biker allegedly fled at high speed following which a constable identified as Gulmajm Ahmed sustained injuries while trying to stop the biker.

The bikers did not stop and hit the policemen speeding away from the scene.

Seriously injured police constable Gulmajm Ahmed has been referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Also Read: Assam: Golaghat police, transport department distribute sweets to non-alcoholic commuters, check on drunken driving

It is to be mentioned here that with the new year around the corner, the Assam police are conducting a series of drives against motorists under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, the Golaghat district transport department along with Golaghat police conducted a joint operation, wherein, steps were taken to keep in check the alcoholic drivers. People who drink and drive are not only a threat to themselves but also to the people on road.

The team was led by District Transport Officer Dibyajyoti Karji and Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhuria Bora, who checked the alcohol consumption levels of four-wheelers and bikers at various places in the city.

The team also tried to create awareness about road safety and safe driving. The team comprising of the district transport department and Golaghat police gifted drivers with Santa Claus, packets of sweets, etc. who obediently followed road safety rules.