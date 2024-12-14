Assam Police jawan, identified as Constable Ujjwal Bora, lost his life after being hit by a truck during an operation amidst dense fog at Churaibari.

The accident occurred while the police were attempting to intercept a suspicious truck.

According to reports, the truck rammed into Constable Bora during the operation. In the ensuing chase, the truck and the pursuing police vehicle lost control and fell by the roadside.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the truck might have been transporting contraband. Efforts are underway to confirm this suspicion and identify those involved.



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The house of the deceased policeman has been identified as Jorhat, Assam.

This incident highlights the dangers faced by law enforcement personnel in their duty to combat smuggling and illegal activities.

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about the truck’s contents and the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.