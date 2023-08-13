In a major triumph, the Assam police have busted a gang responsible for a shooting incident that shocked Sashargaon village Part-1 of Futkibari in the Bilasipara region of the Dhubri District.

The incident, which occurred on a seemingly tranquil Saturday morning, left the community in a state of turmoil.

Seven important gang members were apprehended as a result of the painstakingly planned operation, which was led by Dhubri Superintendent of Police (SP) Nabin Singh.

These individuals were directly responsible for the gunfire incident that had caused panic and mayhem among the locals.

Rafiqul Islam, the mastermind behind the heinous firing case, was one of those who the police successfully apprehended. He was taken into custody from Dheerghat region. Islam's residence was discovered to be in the Chakrashila neighbourhood, which raises more concerns about the nearby gang's operations.

The gang, which had a history of thefts on its record, also possessed evidence that may be used against them.

As per police, two rounds of live ammunition, a used motorbike, an unregistered Baleno car, and other items that might have been used in their illegal activities were all found during the operation by the police.

Prior to their apprehension, the gang members had assaulted a young man and opened fire, resulting in serious injuries. The victim, identified as Nandan Nath (20), and a resident of Sashargaon under Bilasipara Police Station.

Under the coordination of Dhubri SP Nabin Singh, a joint effort by Chapar, North Salmara, and Yogighopa police units culminated in the arrest of the accused persons during nocturnal operations.

The accused persons who were apprehended, include Nurmahamad Ali (22) and Sahabuddin (23) from Srigram pt6 (Boroghola) under Chapor police station, Muhammad Ali (38) and Rafikul Islam from the same address, Mehbub Alom (23) of Alorbhui under Kokrajhar police station, Riyajul alias Panku from Sreegeam under Chapar police station, and Hamidul Islam from Dhirghat under Chapar police station.

Their apprehension is a significant step towards ensuring justice and security for the affected community.

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