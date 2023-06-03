Assam police in Dima Hasao destroyed a hemp farm in Lower Haflong and seized 6.8kg of the illegal substance on June 3.

Acting on variable inputs, the Dima Hasao police along with the Executive Magistrate reached the spot and raided the residence of one Neelu Das in Lower Haflong under Haflong police station of Dima Hasao district and found 682 sq ft of an area under hemp cultivation.

The police arrested the person and destroyed the farm. The accused will be produced before the district court on June 3.

Meanwhile, the police is conducting an investigation into the incident for further links to the illegal hemp cultivation.

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