The death toll in the horrific train derailment in Odisha’s Balasore has risen upto 233, confirmed state chief secretary Pradeep Jena on June 3.

Moreover, more than 900 people have been reported injured in this biggest train accident in 2023.

As the rescue operations continue with chances of further survivors turning grim, the Odisha government on June 3 declared a day of mourning on Saturday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that no state celebrations will be held on the day.

The announcement was made through an official release by the state I&PR Department.

In addition, officials from Konkan Railway informed passengers that the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express's official launch has been postponed due to the tragic accident in Odisha.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Saturday that he had directed a high-level investigation into the Friday night derailment.

Addressing media, Vaishnaw said the mishap was appalling and the salvage activity started soon after expression of the episode arrived at his service.

Also read : Coromandel Express derails in Odisha; 30 dead, 179 injured