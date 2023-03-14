Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, stated on March 14 that 22 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam in various parts of the state.

The Assam DGP informed about the development via a tweet on March 14. He also stated that the arrests have been made across Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.

His tweet read, “Reference paper leakage case of General Science (C3) of HSLC examination being conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam - 22 persons have been detained at/from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them. We remain committed to unearth the network of people involved in leakage of the question paper and the conspirators."

Reference paper leakage case of General Science (C3) of HSLC examination being conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam - 22 persons have been detained at/from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Further lawful action as mandated by law is… https://t.co/L2jlUnZw6f — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) March 14, 2023

It may be mentioned that on Monday, March 13, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Assam arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the paper leak incident.

The three captured people were educators Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das, and driver Bindeshwar Tumung. Every one of the three are workers of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi Secondary School.

Then again, one more blamed distinguished as Chitra Roy is additionally being cross examined by the CID in association with the case. However, he has not yet been apprehended.

Acting on inputs, the CID also apprehended seven students for their alleged involvement in the paper leak incident. All studying at a private school in Dibrugarh. The students are currently being interrogated by the CID team.

Meanwhile, the CID also summoned SEBA Examination Controller Nayan Jyoti Sarma and Chief Controller Jimli Kakoty Saikia.

Also read : Assam: CID detains seven students over HSLC Science paper leak incident