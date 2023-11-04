In a significant operation against counterfeit Indian currency, law enforcement officials in Assam's Nagaon district detained four individuals, including a married couple, following a raid on Saturday.

The operation, which unfolded in Simaluguri village near Kampur, under Kachua Police Station's jurisdiction, was prompted by intelligence reports suggesting the presence of a fake currency printing and distribution network in the area.

During the raid, authorities seized multiple bundles of cash, suspected to be counterfeit currency notes, along with a counterfeit currency printing machine. The police officials conducting the operation confirmed the seizure.

The detained couple, originally hailing from the neighboring state of Nagaland, remains unidentified as the police have not released their names at this time. In addition to the husband and wife, two more individuals were taken into custody at the scene and are currently being held for questioning in connection with the case.

As of now, further details about the exact amount of counterfeit currency seized and the identities of the detained individuals remain pending. Authorities continue their investigation into this illicit operation, which is a significant development in the ongoing efforts to combat counterfeit currency in the region



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