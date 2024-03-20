Nagaon Police in collaboration with the Forest Department and CRPF have launched a significant operation in the Burhasapari Sanctuary resulting in the detention of 13 men and women. The individuals were apprehended for their alleged involvement in demolishing a temporary forest camp in Lathimari.

The operation comes in response to a disturbing incident that occurred last Monday in Juria, Nagaon where hundreds of miscreants vandalized the forest department's temporary camp in full view of forest officials. The group reportedly consisted of evicted families.

Today, the Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district aided by a substantial police paramilitary force carried out the arrests across several . The detained individuals include Morzina Begum, Monuwara Begum, Momtaz Begum, Rabia Khatun, Maryam Nessa, Azeida Khatun, Kamal Uddin and Ijazul Haque from Sialichapri.

Following their apprehension the individuals were handed over to Tezpur police by the Juria police.

Simultaneously with the support of large paramilitary teams the police and forest department continue their search operation for the remaining miscreants in Juria. It is anticipated that more individuals will be detained during the night.