In the ADRE exam paper leak case, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said that the Dhemaji Police have cracked the case of the leaked question paper from the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE). The used exam paper, which surfaced on social media, was traced to Upendra National Academy in Simen Chapori, Dhemaji district.

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According to the police, Mangal Singh Basumutary, a photographer hired by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) for the exam, took pictures of the paper after the test ended at 1:30 PM. Basumutary has been detained and has confessed to photographing the paper. His mobile phone has been seized for further investigation.

He also shared the images with a few others, who are being identified.

Earlier in the day, Dhemaji Superintendent of Police Hitesh Ch. Roy confirmed that the investigation was underway but declined to provide further details until it is completed.

In response to the leak, Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah sharply criticized the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, calling the incident a "major failure" and accusing the administration of rampant corruption. Borah claimed the leak highlights systemic issues under Sarma's leadership. Efforts to contact Education Minister Ranoj Pegu for comment have gone unanswered.