Assam Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, on June 26, clarified about a letter that went viral on social media claiming that a holiday has been declared on June 27 on the occasion of the Ambubachi festival.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the police said cautioned people and said that no such holiday has been declared.

''FAKE ALERT: Citizens and concerned stakeholders may please note that this letter is fake and forged. NO such holiday has been declared. @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice,'' the state police tweeted.

FAKE ALERT: Citizens and concerned stakeholders may please note that this letter is fake and forged. NO such holiday has been declared. @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/p0wU68ral5 — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 26, 2023

The fake letter dated June 26 reads, ''The Chief Minister of Assam is pleased to declare Local holiday on- 27th June 2023 within the jurisdiction Kamrup(Metro) district on account of Ambubachi Festival''.

''All State Govt. Janata Bhawan, educational Institutions within Kamrup (Metro) district will remain closed on 274 June 2023 on account of this Local holiday. All financial institutions within the Kamrup(Metro) district under section 25 of the NI Act.1881 (XOXIV of 1881) read with the government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No 20/25/Pub-I dated 8ª June 1957 will also remain closed on account of this Local holiday,'' it added.

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