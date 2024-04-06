In line with Assam's policy of zero tolerance towards misconduct within the police force, former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darrang, Raj Mohan Ray APS, has been dismissed from service.

This action is a part of the zero-tolerance policy towards malpractices within the force. The penalty also includes a standard disqualification from future employment.

Taking to his X handle, Assam DGP wrote, "In pursuance of policy of Zero tolerance towards malpractices in @assampolice, Sri Raj Mohan Ray APS, the then Superintendent of Police Darrang, has been awarded penalty of “dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily be disqualification for future employment” on April 1st 2024 by @mygovassam"

Earlier in 2022, a spine-chilling murder of a minor domestic help in Assam’s Dhula under Darrang district and subsequent attempt of a cover-up resulted in the arrest of three senior police officers, one executive magistrate and three doctors for their alleged involvement in misleading the probe.



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The investigation into the murder, which was earlier concluded to be a case of suicide, turned on its head after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the police department to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam, which took charge of the case after the CM’s intervention, found that the police officials, the magistrate and the doctors were trying to shield the accused, Krishna Kamal Baruah, an SSB Jawan, who had allegedly raped and murdered his 13-year-old domestic help.

Further, CID arrested Rajmohan Roy, Darrang district superintendent of police (SP), Rupam Phukan, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Darrang, Sub-Inspector Utpal Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Dhula police station, Ashirbad Hazarika, Executive Magistrate of the Dalgaon Revenue Circle, and three doctors of Mangaldai Civil Hospital—Arun Chandra Deka, Ajanta Bordoloi and Anupam Sharma. All three police officers were earlier suspended. Roy and Hazarika surrendered at the CID office in Guwahati on November 10, 2022 while the others were arrested earlier.