In a swift and strategic operation, the Assam Police apprehended five individuals who had illegally crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Demonstrating their commitment to safeguarding the state's borders, the authorities promptly repatriated the detainees back to Bangladesh.

The individuals apprehended near the international border were identified as Dudu Mia Chakder, Anuwar Hussain, Imran Hassan, Md. Mahabub, and Nahar Begum.

Following their capture, they were interrogated and subsequently escorted back across the border in adherence to established protocols.



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The Assam Police, working in collaboration with border security forces, have intensified their vigilance along the sensitive border areas to curb illegal infiltration and related activities.

The operation underscores Assam’s commitment to maintaining peace and security while addressing the challenges posed by cross-border movements.

The government has lauded the Assam Police for their proactive efforts in maintaining the state's internal security and ensuring that the international border remains secure.

This incident highlights the importance of coordinated efforts in addressing border security issues and safeguarding national interests.