An accused arrested on November 18 on charges of setting fire and vandalizing a 200-year-old temple in Karimganj's Ratabari, was injured in police firing today while the accused tried to flee from police custody.

The accused identified as Anwar Ali, allegedly tried to flee from police custody in Ratabari after he was arrested from Tripura last night. Ali is undergoing treatment at Ramakrishnanagar Hospital for bullet injuries.

As per preliminary reports, a search operation was also initiated by the Ratabari Police at the residence of Anwar Ali, where they recovered a hand-made gun, few rounds of bullets and a sword. While returning from the search operation, Ali tried to escape during which the police shot at Ali's leg.

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