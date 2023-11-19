The Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a male Giraffe calf last Thursday. The news was shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on platform 'X' platform, expressing happiness over the birth of the calf.

He expressed his joy over the addition and asked for suggestions to name the newborn. “Happy to share that the Assam State Zoo has been blessed with a cute baby Giraffe just three days ago. Any suggestions for naming the new born?” CM Sarma tweets.

At present, the zoo is home to three Giraffes. In the past, a male giraffe named 'Vijay' was brought to the zoo in 2019, and a female giraffe named 'Vijaya' was introduced in 2022.

Also read : Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma extends Chhath Puja greetings to the people of the state