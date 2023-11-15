In an unexpected development, Bilasipara in Assam's Dhubri district witnessed gunfire when the local police launched a late-night operation against a murder suspect named Ali Akbar. The police fired seven rounds to prevent Akbar from escaping.

The operation was led by the Sub-Divisional Police Office (SDPO) and the Office In-Charge of Bilasipara PS, following charges against Akbar for allegedly murdering a young entrepreneur in May this year in Ward 8 of Char Chapori.

Sources stated that the operation was conducted covertly after the police received classified information about Akbar's location in the Machpara area. However, Akbar had already got wind of a possible police operation and tried to escape through the agricultural paths near the river.

Upon his detection, the police squad initiated gunfire towards him, aiming to incapacitate him. However, Akbar successfully avoided injury, despite the multiple rounds fired by the police, and managed to escape the scene. After his remarkable evasion, the police amplified their efforts to locate Akbar.

Eventually, he was detained in the shallow waters close to the initial encounter site. Akbar was subsequently transported to the Bilasipara police station, where legal actions were commenced against him.



Also read : Meghalaya Government initiates probe into substandard work on Dawki-Amlarem-Jowai road