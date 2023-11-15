Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya and PWD in-charge, Prestone Tynsong, announced on Tuesday that the Chief Engineer (National Highways) has been directed to investigate allegations concerning the implementation of the Dawki-Amlarem-Jowai road project by Dhar construction company.

In a statement to the press, Tynsong declared that any recklessness in project execution, whether roads or any other state projects in Meghalaya, is unacceptable. He further clarified that this road segment is under the supervision of the RO Station from Guwahati, a part of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

On November 4, the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which includes traditional headmen of War Jaintia Hills and Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), announced their intention to file a petition in the Meghalaya High Court.

The petition is against the alleged corruption in the construction of Dawki-Amlarem-Jowai (NH 40E) (New NH 206), a project sanctioned by the Centre for Rs 43 crore. Tynsong, in a statement, expressed that the decision on blacklisting would be made once the process commences. He further clarified that the matter is directly linked with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as they are the sole controlling authority of this project, not the state government

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