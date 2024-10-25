Assam Police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India illegally through the Karimganj district. The two were promptly sent back across the border, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The individuals, identified as Priyanka Gain and Shiuli Akhtar, were detained near the Indo-Bangladesh border after one allegedly attempted to enter using a Hindu name. “Foiling an infiltration bid near the Indo-Bangla border in Karimganj, two Bangladesh nationals were apprehended and pushed back across the border,” Sarma announced on social media platform X, commending the vigilance of Assam’s border police.

Also Read: Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah advocates for unity ahead of Bongaigaon by-election