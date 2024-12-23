In a move to curb infiltration attempts, the Assam Police apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals during their heightened border surveillance operations. The individuals were promptly deported across the border following legal procedures.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Mustafizur Rahman, Kabbo Cruze, Md. Lelin Mia, Sirazul Islam, Saiful Islam, and Muktar Hussain. Assam Police continues to remain vigilant, ensuring the safety and security of the region by addressing border-related challenges effectively.



The Tripura police detained six Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors from Khowai district's Subhas Park, on December 19 late night.

Tripura shares an 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh.

Speaking on the issue, Officer-in-Charge of Khowai Police Station, Subir Malakar, said, “We received information that six Bangladeshi nationals were staying at Roy Guest House near Khowai District Hospital. Based on the information, Tripura Police personnel rushed to the spot and started interrogating them. During preliminary interrogation, they gave some contradictory statements and failed to provide proper identification. Later, we brought them to the police station, and during further questioning, they revealed that they had entered India illegally a few days ago and traveled to New Delhi.”

He added that the Bangladeshi nationals had come to Tripura to exfiltrate back to Bangladesh.



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