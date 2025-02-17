The Director General of Police (DGP), Assam Police, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the high-profile case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of the Indian Penal Code involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife and a Pakistani national.

The SIT, tasked with a professional and objective probe, aims to delve into the complexities of the case registered at the CID Police Station.

The case, identified as CID PS Case No. 05/25, involves serious charges under Sections 48, 61, 152, 197(1) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 13(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.



These sections pertain to a range of offenses, including unlawful activities and other criminal conduct that have raised alarm in the state.

To ensure a thorough investigation, the DGP has appointed a skilled team led by the following officers:

M. P. Gupta, IPS, Senior Deputy General of Police (SDGP), CID, Pranabjyoti Goswami, IPS, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP, Administration) – Member, Rosie Kalita, APS, Superintendent of Police (Chief Minister’s Security Vigilance) – Chairman, Member and Moitrayee Deka, APS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati – Member

Additionally, the SIT will be empowered to co-opt Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and Constables as necessary, subject to the approval of the Assam Police Headquarters.



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The team will keep the senior authorities in the loop, ensuring transparency and regular updates on the investigation's progress.

Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) registered a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and others under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today, February 17.

The case, registered as CID PS Case No 05/2025, follows yesterday's state cabinet decision amid escalating concerns over alleged foreign interference in India's domestic affairs.

The investigation centres on Sheikh's reported connections to Elizabeth Gogoi, wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. According to Chief Minister Sarma, Gogoi, a British national, worked with 'Lead Pakistan' during her time in Islamabad and maintained contact with Sheikh through climate change organisations operating across India and Pakistan.

The chief minister pointed to Sheikh's extensive connections within Pakistani government and diplomatic circles as cause for particular concern.