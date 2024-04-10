A home guard from Assam Police and four other individuals were arrested in Sadiya, Tinsukia district, for alleged involvement in a forgery case, as per Wednesday's reports.

The accused home guard, Chandra Borgohain, is charged with creating a fake identity card and forging the signature of former Sadiya Superintendent of Police (SP), Mrinal Deka.

The other arrestees include Runu Hazarika, a State Bank of India recovery agent; Bhadreswar Das, a 1st APBN constable; Ajit Doley, a home guard; and Abdul Rahman, a computer operator.

Borgohain reportedly forged Deka's signature to create a new ID card as a constable and secure a large bank loan.



Deka currently serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Guwahati East.

The alleged mastermind, Hazarika, was arrested on Tuesday night in Guwahati's Bhangagarh locality and has since been transferred to Sadiya under police custody.



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Arunima Bhuyan, APS, Addl.SP(HQ), Sadiya while speaking to the media said, "Based on a complaint lodged by former SP Mrila Deka on March 6, a Home Guard named Chandra Borgohain created a forged ID card and approached the SBI branch in Digboi for a loan of Rs 5,80,000 using the ID which portrayed him as a constable. However, after a trap was laid Borgohain was arrested."

Further, the top cop asserted that upon further interrogation, the accused confessed that another Home Guard named Ajit Doley took the responsibility of sanctioning the loan amount.

Later, Doley introduced Borgohain to Bhadreswar Das (1st ABPN) and Runu Hazarika, a recovery agent of SBI who later approached Abdul Rahman, a computer operator to make the fake ID card.

The police have now launched an investigation into the case to nab all accused in the crime.

Sadiya police have registered a case number 18/24 under the Indian Penal Code.