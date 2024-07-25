Police surveillance operations and raids conducted under the jurisdiction of the Golakganj Police Station in the Dhubri district uncovered evidence of an illicit drug business, this significant crackdown led to the arrest of one individual on Wednesday night.

The accused, Ajjal Hussain, son of Md. Hasen Ali Sheikh and a resident of Chagolia Part I village under the Golakganj police station, is said to have got involved in the unlawful sale and distribution of narcotic narcotics. This includes purchasing, storing, and distributing goods defined as drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.



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Reliable intelligence from Circle Inspector Ratul Haloi, SI Hirak Jyoti Das, and a squad from the Chagolia Police Station led to Hussain's apprehension. In front of witnesses from the community, the police found and confiscated eighteen containers containing 20.97 grammes of suspected brown sugar, or heroin.

It has been determined that Hussain's actions endanger public health and safety. In order to curb his suspected involvement in the narcotic drug trade and restore safety in the Dhubri district, the ongoing investigations and legal proceedings are essential.

Police authorities have informed that he is the subject of an investigation and has been arrested for his role in the drug trade. This may involve the manufacturing, trafficking, or possession of illegal drugs.