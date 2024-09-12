At least 3 people received bullet injuries, and 15 policemen, including a magistrate and a revenue circle officer, were injured during a violent confrontation in Sonapur, Assam, as an eviction drive took a tragic turn on Thursday, September 12.

The incident occurred during an ongoing government operation aimed at reclaiming 200 bighas of disputed land in Kachutoli, allegedly occupied by encroachers.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the situation was initially under control until opposition from Congress party members escalated tensions, leading to a violent backlash. "The eviction drive was proceeding peacefully until the Congress intervened. The crowd, armed with lathis and bamboo sticks, attacked police personnel and government officials," he said, confirming that 22 police officers and a Revenue Circle officer were among the injured.



“Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia began criticizing the drive early this morning, which led to a section of people becoming furious,” CM Sarma said.

Also read: Assam Police open fire amidst eviction clash in Sonapur

The clash erupted when a large group of local residents, who claim ownership of the disputed land, launched an assault on the police and administrative team. The police responded with force, including opening fire in an attempt to control the mob. Tragically, two individuals who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to Sonapur District Hospital but succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment. Seven others were also injured.

Officials on the ground described the scene as chaotic, with the crowd dispersing momentarily after the police's initial response, only to return with renewed aggression. "We tried negotiating with the group, but they attacked us, injuring several personnel. In self-defense, we had no choice but to fire," explained a police official present at the scene.

The eviction drive, led by the Kamrup Metropolitan District authorities, had entered its fourth day when the violence broke out. Authorities were forced to retreat after the attack, with many officers fleeing to avoid further injuries. The situation has since been brought under control, but tensions remain high as the community continues to dispute the government's claim that they are illegal occupants.