Assam Trinamool Congress leader Ripun Bora slammed the state government for the massive crackdown on thousands of people following the major drive against child marriage.

Further in a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, the TMC leader claimed that the whimsical crackdown operated by the Assam government against the so-called offenders under the prohibition of the Child Marriage Act 2006, thereby grossly abusing the law and violation of Human Rights.

Seeking the intervention of the Gauhati High Court, the TMC leader highlighted a few facts and circumstances.

The TMC leader claimed that all of a sudden Assam police across the state, at the instruction of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma operated a crackdown for the last 3 days against the so-called offenders under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 in a most whimsical manner.

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Meanwhile doing so, Assam police in spite of arresting or taking action against the immediate offenders, arrested several thousand so-called offenders in a retrospective manner, without any proper FIR and evidence, claims Ripun Bora.

The TMC leader further claimed that the state government failed to create any awareness among the public about the Act and that Assam Police indiscriminately arrested several thousand people, those who married a few years back and now their wives are fully in major age.

Highlighting a point, the TMC leader also said mentioned in the letter that the so-called offenders were arrested only on simple FIR from Police and no proper FIR from any victim or his/her family members.

Ripum Bora seeking the Gauhati High Court's intervention also asked why the state police are acting simply on the instruction of the Chief Minister without observing any due process of Law and why the police are becoming a puppet of the Chief Minister's game to make stunned by the whimsical arrest of several thousand persons overnight.

In the letter, the TMC leader urged the Gauhati High Court to intervene in this matter and restrain Assam Government from doing such inhuman and unlawful activities.