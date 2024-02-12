To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders among others the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the visit of Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, to Guwahati on February 13.

RESTRICTIONS ON Tits MOVEMENT OF VEHICLES:



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1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-17, AT Road, D.G Road, M.G Road, Taibullah Road, B.Borooah Road, G.S Road, Panjabari Road and NH-27 falling under Guwahati City from 8 AM to 10 PM on 13th February, 2024.

2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH 17, AT Road, D.G Road, M.G Road, Taibullah Road, B. Borooah Road, G.S Road and Panjabari Road from 8 AM to 10 PM on 13. February, 2024.

3. City buses/ASTC buses, Slow moving vehicles etc. will be regulated accordingly depending upon the traffic scenario of the city.