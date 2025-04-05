In a major breakthrough in the fight against narcotics, police in Dhubri district arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized 3.49 kilograms of Ganja in a targeted operation.

Acting on a tip-off, Circle Inspector Ratul Haloi of Golakganj led a police team from Gauripur Police Station to apprehend the accused, identified as Monglu Ray (50), son of Khengla Ray, a resident of Debattar Raypur Part-I under Gauripur PS. The arrest was made on March 4, 2025, following the recovery of the contraband from his residence.



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The seized cannabis was promptly secured as evidence, and a case has been registered against the accused. Officials stated that the operation is part of a broader crackdown against the drug trade in the region.

CI Ratul Haloi commended the police team for their swift action and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to eradicating the narcotics menace from the district.

Further investigation is underway to identify the source of the Ganja and any possible links to larger trafficking networks operating in the area.