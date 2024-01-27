A man, identified as Fakar Uddin, was nabbed by Assam Police in Assam's Nagaon district on charges of extortion in the name of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Uddin, a resident of Rupohihat's Ghehua Solsoli, had allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from a businessman, Abdul Hasim, and threatened to shoot Hasim's two sons if he failed to pay.

Following an FIR lodged by Hasim, police apprehended Uddin on Friday night. During questioning, Uddin confessed to the involvement of another individual, Hussain Ali, who was later seized by police.

Both Uddin and Ali are currently under police interrogation.

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