In the span of seven years, from 2014-15 to 2021-22, there has been a notable rise in the number of female teachers within India's higher education sector.

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for the year 2021-2022, female academic staff numbers have grown from 5.69 lakh to 6.94 lakh.

This increase is indicative of a positive trend towards gender balance in the educational workforce.

During this period, the country also saw the establishment of 341 universities or university-level institutions, which likely contributed to the expansion of opportunities for female educators.

As per Survey report, the enrolment in higher education has increased to 4.33 crore in 2021-22 from 4.14 crore in 2020-21 and 3.42 crore in 2014-15 and female enrolment in Higher Education increased to 2.07 crore in 2021-22 from 1.57 crore in 2014-15.

There was an increase of 51 per cent in enrolment of female SC students in 2021-22 (31.71 lakh), compared to 2014-15, states the survey.

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