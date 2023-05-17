Assam police apprehended a cyber criminal mastermind from the Morigaon district on May 17.

As per police, the accused identified as Inamul Haque allegedly collected loans from a finance company named L&T and Piramal in the name of various persons in the state.

Inamul Haque hails from Gunabari village under Moirabari police station.

Sources also revealed that Inamul took a loan of around Rs 22 lakh by forging documents in the names of various persons by using his photograph and using 11 fake PAN cards of individuals under different names.

Meanwhile, upon search, police recovered various incriminating documents along with 169 SIMs along with 11 PAN cards made using the same photo.

Also Read: Assam police arrests cybercrime mastermind in Morigaon

The alleged cyber criminal was apprehended while taking shelter at a friend's house in Mari Musalman village under Morigaon district.

Altogether the police have seized 169 SIM cards, 11 PAN cards, seven accounts of various banks, 5 Aadhaar cards, ATM cards, doctor's seals, user IDs and passwords used in various banks from the arrested Inamul Haque.

Speaking to the media, the officer-in-charge of the Morigaon police station said, "The accused will be forwarded to the court for police remand and will try to find out who all are associated with the cyber crimes."

Further, the police official asserted that till now at least 55 people have been apprehended.

Police also highlighted that around 22 lakh which have been transferred in three bank accounts by the name Anil Kumar Sharma was operated by Inamul Haque.