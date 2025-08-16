Assam Police observes ‘Shok Divas’ in memory of Dhemaji blast victims

Assam Police Headquarters today observed “Shok Divas” (Day of Mourning) in solemn remembrance of the innocent children and others who lost their lives in the militant bomb blast during Independence Day celebrations at Dhemaji on August 15, 2004.

The remembrance programme was attended by Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Additional Directors General of Police Akhilesh Singh, Vivekbajaj Singh, and Prashanta Kumar Bhuyan, along with senior officers, staff members, and police personnel.

On this day, officers and staff paid tribute to the victims and collectively pledged to uphold peace, social harmony, and mutual understanding among all communities. The gathering also reaffirmed its commitment to continue fighting against the forces of violence that threaten human lives and fundamental values.



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The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Additional Director General of Police (Administration) Pranor Jyoti Goswami. Officers and staff vowed to work tirelessly to prevent such tragedies from recurring and to protect the unity and integrity of the state.

The Dhemaji blast of 2004 remains one of the darkest chapters in Assam’s history, where several schoolchildren lost their lives while taking part in Independence Day celebrations, leaving deep scars on the collective memory of the state. Today’s observance at Police Headquarters was both a tribute and a reminder of the importance of standing united against extremism.



