A tragic incident occurred at Rangpuria in Lahowal, Dibrugarh, resulting in the death of a police officer from Namrup Police Station.

The officer, Anupam Gowala, who was in charge of Namrup police station, is suspected to have died by suicide using his service pistol.

However, an official confirmation is yet to be provided regarding the cause of his death. Additionally, a woman was critically injured during the incident and is currently being treated at the Assam Medical College hospital.

Senior police officials have arrived at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

Further details are awaited.

Also read: Assam: New flyover in Jorhat, proposed semiconductor plant among key decisions taken during cabinet meet