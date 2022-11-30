A police officer was arrested in Karimganj district on November 29 on charges of sending lewd messages to a minor girl.

A case was registered u/s 688/22 of the IPC against the tainted sub-inspector of Ramkrishnanagar police station in Karimganj district who was then produced before the court.

Acting on the case registered, the tainted SI Dhirendra Nath was sent to jail after the court’s order.

As per the allegations of the victim and the victim’s family, SI Dhirendra Nath was sending obscene messages to the minor girl over the phone for a long time.

The minor girl reported the matter to her family members who then reported the matter to the superintendent of police.

The superintendent of police registered a case in this regard and ordered an inquiry into the matter. Additionally, the investigating team forwarded the case to the court along with the investigation report and then ordered the SI to be sent to jail.

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It needs mention here, one advocate was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday, November 29, for raping two minor girls in Assam.

According to reports, the advocate sexually abused two minor girls in the name of taking tuition. The tainted lawyer identified as Mahiruddin Ali was awarded the jail term by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POSCO) court.

He was also fined Rs 20,000 by the court. Furthermore, if he is unable to pay, he will be sentenced to an additional six months in prison.

He has also been ordered to pay Rs 50,000 to each of the two minor victims. He was referred to the District Legal Services Authority for a compensation order.