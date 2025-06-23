Assam police officer dies allegedly after consuming 'gutkha' in Cachar

In a tragic incident, a police officer posted in Assam's Cachar district died allegedly after consuming gutkha.

The deceased has been identified as Surajit Deka, the in-charge of the Bihara Police Outpost under the Katigora Assembly Constituency.

According to reports, Deka collapsed unconscious inside his official quarters shortly after consuming the substance. Fellow officers and local residents rushed to his aid and broke open the door to rescue him.

He was first taken to the local Bikrampur hospital, but due to the severity of his condition, he was referred to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Sadly, despite efforts to save him, Surajit Deka passed away during treatment.



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The sudden death of the officer has cast a pall of gloom over the police community, with many expressing shock and grief. Deka was a resident of Rangia and was known for his dedication to duty.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of death, and further medical investigation is expected to determine whether gutkha consumption directly led to his demise.



