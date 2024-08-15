In a significant recognition of exceptional service, Assam Police's Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bibhas Das has been awarded the prestigious Indian Army Chief of Army Staff Medal.

The honor, bestowed upon him on Independence Day, marks a remarkable achievement not only for Das but also for the entire region, as he is the sole recipient of this distinction from the entire North East.

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ASP Das's commendable performance during his tenure in Tinsukia played a crucial role in earning this accolade. His efforts in ensuring law and order, along with his strategic approach to policing in a challenging environment, were instrumental in his selection for the medal.

This prestigious recognition serves as a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Assam Police force, inspiring others in the region to strive for excellence in their duties.