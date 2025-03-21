In a landmark judgment, the Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court in Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon district, has sentenced suspended police officer Nizamuddin Bhuyan to five years of rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor in 2018.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with an additional three months of imprisonment in case of non-payment.

The case, which was filed by the survivor in 2018, led to Bhuyan's suspension. With today’s conviction, justice has been served, marking a strong legal precedent against sexual crimes.



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