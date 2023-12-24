In yet another incident of firing, a youth has received bullet injuries after being fired at by Assam Police in Sivasagar's Geleki on December 24.

As per sources, the injured youth has been identified as Pallabjyoti Gogoi who has been refered to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The youth received bullet injuries on his legs.

The development comes hours after a police firing incident was reported in Tinsukia's Sadiya where three youths were injured in police firing on suspicion of attempting to join the banned militant outfit ULFA-I on December 24.

The three youths received bullet injuries on their legs and have been transferred to Dibrugarh Medical College for advanced treatment.

Also read : Assam: Three youths suspected to be ULFA-I linkmen injured in police firing in Tinsukia