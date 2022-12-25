Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 24 said that the police firing in Mukroh along the boundary of Meghalaya in November was an act of self-defence and to protect government properties.

On November 22, five people of Meghalaya and a forest guard of Assam were killed in the violence.

While replying to a starred question, the Assam CM, informed the Assembly that a forest official was attacked and killed by miscreants from Meghalaya.

''Following the incident, five people died as a result of police firing which was done in self-defence and for protection of government properties,'' Sarma added.

Sarma further quoted a report by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Karbi Anglong district, Sarma said people from the neighbouring state had, ''surrounded and attacked '' the Assam personnel, demanding the release of three apprehended timber smugglers, leading them to open fire in self-defence.

''The miscreants were preventing the Assam Police and forest personnel of Assam from discharging their official duties, besides attacking them and trying to take away their arms and ammunition,'' he added.

Sarma further informed that a judicial enquiry has also been ordered in the matter.

Meanwhile, reacting to Sarma's statement inside the Assembly, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that there is a contradiction between Sarma's statement inside and outside the Assembly.

Tension flared up on November 22, in West Karbi Anglong after Assam police and a team of forest officials gave a hot chase to a smuggled timber-laden truck after being intercepted by the forest guards.

Following the chase, the team entered Mukroh village, West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Later, a huge crowd allegedly gheraoed the police team holding sharp weapons in their hands to defend themselves, the police team then allegedly opened fire that claimed six lives including one Assam forest guard.

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