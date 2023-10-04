Assam police have declared their readiness to collaborate with any government to facilitate the return of bodies of ULFA (I) militants who were executed by the banned outfit.

Further, Assam DGP GP Singh also urged the outfit to give inputs of the location, so that the bodies could be retrieved for the last rites.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Assam DGP wrote, "আমি যিকোনো চৰকাৰৰ সৈতে সমন্বয় কৰি আমাৰ মানুহৰ মৃতদেহ ঘূৰাই আনিম। অনুগ্ৰহ কৰি আমাক জনাওক আপুনি মৃতদেহ ক'ত এৰি থৈ গৈছে। শোকত ভাগি পৰা পৰিয়ালবোৰে আপোনাৰ পৰা এইখিনি পোৱাৰ যোগ্য॥, which translates to We will coordinate with any government to bring back the bodies of our people. Please let us know where you left the body. Grieving families deserve this from you".

Earlier on October 3, hours after ULFA (I) issued a press statement taking responsibility for executing top ULFA-I leader, Lachit Hazarika alias Brigadier Salim Asom and cadre Bornali, Assam DGP GP Singh asked the banned outfit to handover the mortal remains to their respective families.



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Further GP Singh also stated that press releases have a limited role to play, hence urged the banned outfit to hand over the dead bodies to their families for the last rites to be performed.

The proscribed ULFA(Independent) outfit on Tuesday took responsibility for executing top ULFA-I leader, Lachit Hazarika alias Brigadier Salim Asom and cadre Bornali.

As per sources, Salim Asom was close to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah and had joined the outfit in the 1990s. While Bornali had joined the outfit in the year 2021.

Top ULFA-I leader, Lachit Hazarika alias Brigadier Salim Asom was awarded capital punishment in Myanmar's Sagain area in Hachi camp on September 20. While Bornali, a boxer from Tinsukia and a member of the banned outfit has been also served the death penalty by the armed militant group.