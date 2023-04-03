In a major haul, Assam Police on April 3 recovered 50 packets containing 5 lakh Yaba tablets from a consignment at Bagador, Silchar.

During the operation, the police team even apprehended two drug peddlers and seized the consignment from a vehicle coming from Myanmar via Bagador in Silchar district.

The entire seized consignment is expected to be cost in crores in international market.

Applauding the efforts of the police team, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in Twitter, “@cacharpolice recovered 50 packets containing 5 lakhs Yaba tablets from a consignment coming from Myanmar via a neighbouring state at Bagador, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused. Great work @assampolice Keep it up”.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated against the arrested duo and further legal actions initiated.

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