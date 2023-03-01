Assam Police March 1 apprehended a person and recovered arms and ammunition in the Rupohihat town in the Nagaon district of the state, said a police official.

As per the police official, a raid was conducted at Kaskhaiti in Rupohihat, and arrested one person, identified as Azizur Rahman along with a pistol and two hand grenades.

The police claimed that Rahman was involved in the crime of transporting illegal arms and ammunition.

''We got inputs that some arms and ammunition has been kept at Rahman's house and following this we conducted a raid and recovered a pistol, hand grenades, and two live bullets. We will analyze the whole thing and our forensic team will look into it. Besides this we will try out figure how these things came to his house,'' said Nagaon, Additional SP, Rupjyoti Kalita while speaking to media over the matter.

The Additional SP further declined any links with Jehadi groups presently, however, he said that police will also investigate the case from that angle.

He further informed that previously also police had recovered arms from Rahman's possession and he is also being named in a murder case.

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