On the day of Bijaya Dashami of Durga Puja in Abhayapuri, one was arrested along with 14 brown sugar-laden containers on October 5.

In a police operation at Abhayapuri's Lengtisinga on October 5, a drug smuggler named Zakir Ali was arrested along with brown sugar-laden container weighing 16.73 grams was seized.

Meanwhile, another accused identified as Himanshu Das from Abhayapuri managed to escape from the spot.

Speaking to the media the officer in charge of the police station said, "Based on specific inputs our team reached the Lengtisinga market a scooty tried to flee from the spot."

Further acting on it, the police managed to catch hold of one of the drug smugglers and recovered the suspected brown sugar from the boot space of the scooty.

"We have recovered a press card along with a boom mic of a news portal based out of Guwahati and also seized 14 containers of suspected brown sugar," the police stated.

Absconding Himanshu Das is a journalist for a Guwhati-based news portal. The accused Himanshu Das had earlier also been accused of smuggling drugs.

Police seized a scooty, press card and logo number AS-19R-2163 of Himanshu Das used in drug trafficking.