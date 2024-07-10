In a significant development in the Patacharkuchi murder case no. 138/24, police recovered a hidden pistol and ammunition following the interrogation of the prime accused, Monohor Ali.

During the evening hours yesterday, July 9, police conducted a thorough interrogation of Monohor Ali, who is currently in a 10-day police remand. Identified by the mother of the deceased, Ali revealed that after committing the crime, he and his accomplices had concealed a pistol and ammunition under the Taltall Railway overbridge near the Dumuria area, within the jurisdiction of Pathsala PS.

Acting on this information, a police team led by the Additional SP (Headquarters) and the Investigating Officer of the case, along with other staff, reached the specified location.

The search operation, conducted in the presence of witnesses and recorded via videography, led to the recovery of a 7.65 factory-made pistol and two 7.65 caliber rounds. The items were seized following the proper legal procedures, with both videographic and photographic documentation.

This recovery is a crucial step in the ongoing investigation, providing vital evidence related to the crime under Sections 329(4)/190/118(2)/109/103(1) of the BNS, read with Sections 25(a)(1)/27/35 of the Arms Act.

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