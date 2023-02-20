Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah on February 20 said that Bandana Kalita disposed of the body parts of her husband and mother-in-law in Meghalaya's Cherrapunji town.

Borah said this while speaking during a press conference on February 20 where he also briefed media persons on the matter.

''Banda Kalita disposed of the body in Cherrapunji and during the investigation confessed to her crime,'' he added.

He further informed that the police are yet to recover the body of Bandana Kalita's husband who she killed along with her mother-in-law in the city's Noonmati area.

''Three have been arrested in the case. We have recovered the body parts of the mother-in-law, however, the body parts of the husband are yet to recover by the police,'' he added.

He further informed that three people have been arrested in the connection with the murder case as the accused Bandana Kalita and her two accomplish Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka are now in the custody of Noonmati Police.

While briefing media persons over the matter, Borah also said that Bandana after murdering her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Day with the help of her partner and a friend, cut the body of her dead husband and mother-in-law into multiple pieces and left the rented home where she was staying with her deceased husband in Noonmati.

Also read: Delhi Shraddha style murder: Guwahati woman brutally murders husband, mother-in-law, stores body parts in refrigerator