In a shocking case, a woman allegedly murdered her husband and mother-in-law and stored the body parts in a refrigerator in Guwahati’s Noonmati area.

As per reports, the incident came to fore only on February 19, 7 months after the brutal killing of the two, following accused Bandana Kalita's confession to the crime.

The accused Bandana further stated that after murdering her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey with the help of her partner and a friend, she cut the body of her dead husband and mother-in-law into multiple pieces and stored them in the refrigerator on August 17, 2022, and left the rented home where she was staying with her deceased husband in Noonmati, Guwahati.

Kalita further confessed that she returned to clean the house, took the body parts from the refrigerator, and disposed them in Dawki, Meghalaya on August 21, 2022.

Neighbours familiar with the development were shocked after learning about the incident and confirmed that the accused Bandana Kalita came last year to clean the house and saw her burning the bed and other clothes on the terrace.

The accused Bandana Kalita and her two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka are now in the custody of Noonmati Police, Guwahati.

Police is currently investigating the case and trying to find out the motive behind the brutal murder.

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