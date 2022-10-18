The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on October 18 apprehended eight candidates for allegedly furnishing fake computer certificates in the recently held Assam Police recruitment exam.

Earlier, the CID had summoned around 100 candidates who appeared in the AB-UB exam in connection with the case.

''The results of the scientific analysis of FSL in several cases are still awaited, however, based on the reports already furnished by the FSL, eight such candidates have been arrested and are being forwarded today to the Court for further remand,'' an official statement from the CID said.

The CID has already registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the Nodal Officer, Suite Level Police Recruitment Board about the submission of fake computer certificates by certain selected candidates of AB, UB, Fire Services, and APRO constable posts.

''All such candidates were called to CID HQ and interrogated and several incriminating documents were seized from them,'' the statement added.

During the investigation, CID teams conducted detailed field investigations in various districts of Assam like Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Dibrugarh to ascertain the existence of the Computer Coaching Institutes.

Various documents like attendance registers, fee collection registers, admission letters, counterfoils of fee receipts, and examination results were collected from these institutes.

''The specimen handwritings and signatures of the concerned owners and in-charges of computer institutions were collected and sent to FSL for scientific analysis and comparison with the questioned computer certificates submitted by the accused candidates,'' it added.