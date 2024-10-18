The Assam Police has reported notable advancements in the investigation and prosecution of criminal cases, as revealed during the Assam Police State Crime Review held today. Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said that the charge sheet rate has increased to an impressive 66.09%, with the conviction rate also showing steady improvement at 22.22%.

The hybrid meeting included District Superintendents of Police (SP) and Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) from the crime division, highlighting a collaborative approach to tackling crime in the state. DGP Singh emphasized the ongoing efforts to implement institutional and structural changes aimed at enhancing the overall crime situation in Assam.

The report detailed the crime rate per lakh population over the past six years. In 2019, the crime rate stood at 450 per lakh population, which gradually decreased to 194.2 in 2024 (projected). This decline in crime reflects a broader trend of increased safety and security within communities.

Over the years, the number of registered cases has shown a fluctuating pattern. From 132,877 cases in 2019, the numbers dropped to 64,959 in 2023, and a projected 37,826 cases for 2024 (up to September). These statistics suggest a significant reduction in criminal activity and point toward effective policing strategies.

Furthermore, the analysis of charge sheet percentages over the past six years indicates a positive trajectory. The charge sheet rate, which was at 48.80% in 2019, has risen to 66.09% by September 2024. This improvement reflects the dedicated efforts of the Assam Police to ensure timely and efficient processing of criminal cases.

The conviction rate has also seen commendable growth. In 2018, the conviction rate was at a mere 5.9%, but by 2024, it has increased to 22.22%, showcasing the improved efficacy of the judicial process and the efforts of law enforcement in securing justice for victims.

DGP Singh reiterated the commitment of the Assam Police to maintain public safety and uphold the rule of law. “We will continue to enhance our strategies to ensure a safer environment for all citizens,” he said.

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