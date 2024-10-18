The Assam Rifles, operating under the Spear Corps, demonstrated rapid responsiveness on October 17, 2024, to assist passengers stranded by the derailment of the Agartala - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express. The incident occurred between Lumding and Haflong railway stations, leaving numerous travelers in distress.

Upon receiving an emergency call from district administration and railway authorities, the Assam Rifles promptly deployed two teams to Haflong and Dibalong railway stations. At Dibalong, medical assistance was provided to the stranded passengers, ensuring their immediate health needs were addressed while coordinating security efforts with Assam Police.

Meanwhile, at Haflong, troops worked diligently to provide food and water, alleviating the hardships faced by those affected. Their efforts extended beyond immediate relief; approximately 150 individuals were safely transported to their nearby destinations.

In total, more than 937 passengers, including women, children, and the elderly, received essential medical care and support from the Assam Rifles.

Also Read: Train services restored after derailed coaches in Assam