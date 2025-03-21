In a major crackdown on child labour, Tinsukia Police successfully rescued six minor boys who were being held as forced domestic labourers in Arunachal Pradesh.

The operations were carried out in coordination with local police teams from Ziro, Itanagar, Naharlagun, and Raga.

In an operation led by SI (P) Pinky Bora of Digboi Police Station, four children were rescued from Ziro and Itanagar. The rescued minors include Jayanta Nayak, 10, son of Prabin Nayak; Jayanti Nayak, 12, daughter of unknown; Pinky Nag, 14, daughter of Dhirun Nag; and Samel Mura, 10, son of Birsa Mura, who was recovered from Itanagar with assistance from Naharlagun Police.



Also Read: Assam horror: Youth beaten to death in brutal moral policing incident, AKRSU warns of protest

In a separate operation, SI (P) Rajib Deka of Bordumsa Police Station, with assistance from Raga Police Station, rescued two boys from Raga. The minors rescued in this operation are Lobin Mura, 17, son of Arun Mura, a resident of 2 No. Mohong, Bordumsa, and Giral Barla, 13, son of Nuel Barla, a resident of Mohong Basti, Bordumsa, Tinsukia District.

The rescued children have been brought back to Assam, and legal proceedings are underway. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances of their forced labor and identifying those responsible for their trafficking.