Assam Police on April 17 rescued two Dimapur businessmen abducted from Guwahati Railway Station during a major operation at Guwahati’s Housefed road.

The two businessmen, identified as Kanhaiya Singh and Uttam Jaiswal are believed to have been abducted from Guwahati Railway Station on April 14 by alleged drug lord Farooq Ahmed.

According to reports, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for their release. Currently, Farooq Ahmed is on the run and police have launched a manhunt to trace him.

Meanwhile, police have detained Farooq’s wife for questioning in connection to the case.

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